Kansas City council provides last-minute funding for IRIS micro transit, keeping program in operation

Just hours before the IRIS micro transit ride share contract was set to expire, the Kansas City, Missouri, city council granted funding to keep the program in service.

The IRIS on-demand transit service will continue operating beyond May 1 after the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority secured funding to keep the program running, KSHB 41 News has learned.

IRIS service appeared heading toward a suspension on Wednesday night after a Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee took no action to fund the ongoing operations of IRIS.

On Tuesday, the City Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee voted three to two against sourcing out additional funding. Drivers, riders and zTrip officials were shocked by the outcome.

Tuesday's vote followed a months-long debate between the City Council and KCATA over how much funding public transportation should get.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas City Transit Authority (KCATA) received an email with the promise of funding from the city. Kansas City will grant $500,000 to keep the program in service.

"The money allows us to keep IRIS in operation while we continue having transit funding conversations with the city," Tyler Means, KCATA's chief mobility and strategy officer, said. "We continue to look for a more sustainable, long-term solution."

The City of Gladstone said service will continue as usual until further notice, citing the newly found funding.

According to the KCATA, IRIS operations cost about $500,000 a month to operate. It's unclear how long the funding will keep IRIS operational.

The president of Kansas City zTrip operations explained that more than 350 Kansas City riders use IRIS daily to get to work.

"We are grateful for the support shown by the Mayor, City Council, City Staff and the KCATA for their continuing support of the IRIS program," Terry O'Toole said. "Their actions are a lifeline to the thousands of Kansas Citians that rely on IRIS for work, healthcare and their essential needs."

Kansas City council is expected to take up and discuss the funding at their meeting on Thursday afternoon.

