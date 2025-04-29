Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee vote could end IRIS service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee took no action Tuesday to fund the ongoing operations of the IRIS on-demand transit service, putting the service in jeopardy.

The City Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee reviewed an ordinance at its Tuesday meeting that would have tasked the city manager’s office with coming up with funding to support IRIS micro-transit service for the 2025-26 fiscal year and for the city to negotiate a 60-day agreement for the service with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

KSHB 41’s Isabella Ledonne was among those in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, and she reports the committee voted down the ordinance.

The item will not go to the full council for consideration, leaving the service in serious jeopardy moving forward.

Terry O'Toole, president of zTrip operations, which controls the IRS platform, said the service will be suspended Wednesday night.

Kansas City yet to decide on additional bus & IRIS funding, transit users continue to speak out

The debate over IRIS funding is part of an ongoing discussion over funding for KCATA.

The council committee did take action Tuesday on a $2.75 million request to ensure KCATA maintains existing headway/frequency for all of its routes. That item advances to the full council for final consideration.

