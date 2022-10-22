Kansas City-area libraries respond to proposed material restrictions for minors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area libraries are commenting on a proposal from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft which would block funding for library books containing sexual content that could appeal to minors.

The proposed rule says that if approved, the state librarian will only fund libraries that don't use funds to purchase books that "appeal to the prurient interest of any minor," allowing parents of a minor to decide what materials their child has access to and to only provide the child with parent-approved materials.

The proposal also states that in order to receive funding, "age-inappropriate" materials can't be displayed in library sections with materials predominantly for minors.

Missouri libraries must have a policy allowing anyone to challenge whether library materials are age-appropriate and all events and publications at a library must have an age-appropriate designation.

Ashcroft said in a statement that one reason for the proposed rule is "to protect our children."

If the proposal is adopted, libraries will also need to have a public policy outlining how they decide which materials are age-appropriate.

The Kansas City Public Library said in a statement that it has acted in the best interest of children in the community and that it "values parental oversight" and agrees that parents and guardians should be "interested and involved" in the content their children consume.

However, the library also said it is committed to upholding the Library Bill of Rights.

"From our board of trustees to management to every librarian and member of our staff, the Kansas City Public Library adheres to the Library Bill of Rights , which maintains in part: 'A person’s right to use a library should not be denied or abridged because of origin, age, background, or views,'" the KC Public Library said in a statement. "That pertains to children as well as adults."

The library also said that under its current policy, experienced and professional collection development and children’s librarians select materials for minors based on the experiences and interests of younger age groups.

"We remain sensitive to any specter of censorship and restriction of equitable access to books and other vital Library materials. Yes, parents and guardians should be arbiters on what is suitable for their children. They shouldn’t impose those choices on others. Nor should the state of Missouri," the statement said.

Mid-Continent Public Library Acting Director Susan Wray said MCPL currently has policies in place allowing parents and guardians to select what minors may read and view but aims to meet the needs of different families by offering "diversity of age, background, religion, ethnicity, culture, education, socio-economic level, and lifestyle" in its materials.

"At MCPL, we believe in the freedom for each customer to make choices on behalf of themselves and their families. We will continue to talk with state officials and other libraries about whether the current proposed rule might limit this freedom or otherwise impact our customers," Wray said in a statement .

Any individual can share their stance on the proposal with the Missouri Secretary of State's office starting Nov. 30 by emailing comments@sos.mo.gov with the proposal number "15 CSR 30-200.015" in the subject line, or by mail to P.O. Box 1767, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65102.

The window for public input will be open for 30 days.

