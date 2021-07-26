Kansas City area moved from heat warning to heat advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area will be under a heat advisory beginning Tuesday at noon and lasting through Thursday at 9 p.m.

The area was initially under an excessive heat warning for that period, but the National Weather Service has canceled that and moved the alert to an advisory instead.

Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas and Platte, Clay and Jackson counties in Missouri are included in the advisory.

Heat indices up to 107 degrees are expected.

Residents under the advisory should drink lots of water and stay out of the sun. Extended time outdoors should be avoided.