Kansas City-area movie theater sees boost in sales during Barbie, Oppenheimer premieres

Posted at 10:22 PM, Jul 26, 2023
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owner of the Screenland Armour Theatre in North Kansas City said a double feature weekend renewed moviegoers and their passion for big screen entertainment.

“I’ve never seen this much pink in my life,” said Adam Roberts, Screenland Armour Theatre owner. “Come Monday morning, it was the first time I could breathe and was like 'Whoa, that was crazy.”

The theater raked in a record $40,000 in ticket sales over the weekend.

“I think we were starved for original content,” he said. “Nothing compares to endless sold-out shows and people with the energy in the room excited to go to the movies again. Movies are meant for an audience experience and I think a lot of people got this, this week.”

It’s a level of excitement Roberts hasn’t seen.

“It’s like they had just woken up out of 100-year sleep and they were like, ‘What are movie theaters? Let me see what it’s like.’ They were consuming everything and having the best time,” he said. “It was truly like I’ve never seen it, since I was a kid. It was like what I imagined owning a movie theater would always be like, people coming in excited like you’re at a theme park.”

He says the double feature broke all records in the last decade.

“I hope that this weekend when people got that experience that it changes the perspective and reminds them why movie theaters are important and that movies should be on the big screen.” 

