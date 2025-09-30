Kansas City-area native Max Cooper turns all 4 chairs on 'The Voice'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You may have recently seen a familiar face on "The Voice." I got a chance to talk to Max Cooper, an Olathe Northwest High School graduate, about the moment all four coaches turned around!

"I walk out on stage, and I see the chairs turned around of all the coaches. I'm like, 'Hoo boy, here we go,'" Cooper said. "I start singing, and you can hear the shakiness in your voice. It's like everything you've practiced, it's like it sounds way different on stage."

But that nervousness didn't hold Cooper back. His cover of Mike Posner's “Cooler Than Me” impressed the judges.

"I start singing, and then all of a sudden, Snoop turned around, and I realized I can't feel my hands right now," he said. "That's never happened to me while I was playing. It's like something took over me, and then I just started singing and playing. And then the song finished, and I'm like, I'm done? Okay, cool."

Cooper started playing piano when he was 3 years old. He told me about taking lessons at the Kansas City School of Music.

Recently, Cooper released a song of his own, "Green Light."

We can't wait to follow his journey on "The Voice." He chose Michael Bublé as his mentor for the show!

