Kansas City-area Navy veteran receives service dog to help with post traumatic stress disorder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been two weeks since Veteran’s Day and the payoff from fundraisers is showing in the Kansas City area community in tangible ways.

A Kansas City dog bakery helped raise funds to provide service dogs for local veterans.

Three Dog Bakery raised more than $16,000 and has donated the funds to Friends in Service of Heroes (FISH).

“This young man, his life is going to completely change,” Paul Chappa, President of FISH said.

Chappa is talking about 33-year-old Joshua Fishgrab, a post 9/11 Navy veteran who’s ready to get some real help.

“Mostly just get out of the house more, do more things and not worry about my anxiety as much,” Fishgrab said.

Chappa touched on the impact that service dogs can offer to those who need them.

“These service dogs are the best medicine for our veterans that are suffering from post-traumatic stress,” Chappa said. “We want to eliminate those anxieties, sleep medications and a dog will do it. This is their combat buddy.”

Chappa presented Wiley, a German Shepherd to Fishgrab, the two will continue to train together.

Wiley and Fishgrab were surrounded by supporters and other dogs to start a new chapter.

Continuing the tradition of honoring service, Wiley is named after a local Korean War Sailor, Wiley Bones.

“Knowing that she’s going to be there and help me through that will be a lifesaver,” Fishgrab said.

