Kansas City-area nonprofit provides 30,000 free BBQ meals to those affected by Maui wildfires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A nonprofit based out of Peculiar, Missouri, known as Operation BBQ Relief, has provided 30,000 free barbecue meals to those affected by the Maui, Hawaii, wildfires, according to its Facebook page.

The nonprofit was founded in May 2011 following the EF5 tornado that struck Joplin, Missouri, on May 22, 2011, in hopes of offering relief to nearby Missourians.

Contributed by: Operation BBQ Relief

Now, over 12 years later, the nonprofit has crossed the Pacific Ocean to offer relief to victims in Maui. In collaboration with sponsors, donors, volunteers and local Maui partners, Operation BBQ Relief has been on the ground in Maui throughout the week serving Hawaiians a Kansas City favorite amid historic fires that have devastated the island.

As of Aug. 25 in Hawaii, there is a confirmed death toll of 115 people, according to the Maui Police Department, and there are currently 388 people unaccounted for in Maui following the wildfires.

Contributed by: Operation BBQ Relief

Since its founding, Operation BBQ Relief has provided over 10 million meals across the country and internationally in the wake of natural disasters, COVID-19, and through The Always Serving Project, which serves the homeless, first responders, veterans and military members, according to its website.

Operation BBQ Relief will continue to serve free, hot meals to victims in Maui until Sunday, Aug. 27.

—