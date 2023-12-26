Kansas City area offers multiple locations to drop off Christmas trees to be recycled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most people can agree the worst part about Christmas is taking down the decorations, especially when you're not sure what to do with your tree.

The answer is to recycle it, and there are places all over the Kansas City area that are making it easier to do so.

Overland Park is has four drop-off sites until Jan. 9:



Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens — 8909 W 179th Street, Overland Park, Kansas, 66013

Quivira Park — 11901 Quivira Road, Overland Park, Kansas, 66213

Young's Park — 7701 Antioch Road, Overland Park, Kansas, 66204

Indian Creek Recreation Center — 10308 Marty Street, Overland Park, Kansas, 66212

Brad Hunt dropped his off at Quivira Park on Tuesday. He's always had real Christmas trees, and recycling them has become a tradition.

"They make it so convenient that you can just come here and toss it into this pile," Hunt said.

It's a small action that can make a big difference. Trees that are left on curbs will more than likely end up in a landfill.

Sara Drake, with the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, said the city will collect the trees and turn them into mulch for the trails.

"Here it will go to Arboretum trails," Drake said. "If you drop it at a different park, it will go to different park trails."

Recycling trees benefits more than just parks.

"Deer, squirrels, birds, rabbits — all sorts of different things," the gardener said. "The dogs that get to come and walk here get to smell all the new smells."

Hunt's recycles plastics and glass, so why not recycle their tree?

"It’s just one more thing that we can add to this list and hopefully do the right thing with it," Hunt said.

But for a good as it feels to help, it doesn't make it easier to see the Christmas season come to a close.

"It’s always a little bit bittersweet for sure," Hunt said.

Johnson County is also has four drop-off locations until Jan. 31:



The Theatre in the Park — 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee, Kansas, 66218

Heritage Park — 16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe, Kansas, 66062

Kill Creek Park — 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe, Kansas, 66061

Big Bull Creek Park — 20425 Sunflower Road, Edgerton, Kansas, 66021

For more places to donate, visit the Mid-America Regional Council.

