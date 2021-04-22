Kansas City-area organizations continue call for defunding of police, KCPD chief resignation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven social justice organizations from the Kansas City area are doubling down on demands for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department budget to be reduced and for Chief Rick Smith to resign.

Organizations including Black Rainbow, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, National Black United Front - Kansas City, Operation Liberation, the Urban League of Greater Kansas City and Urban Summit of Kansas City released a copy of a letter they submitted to Mayor Quinton Lucas and Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker.

The letter comes a day after the seven organizations rejected a meeting with Lucas, Chief Smith and other officials to discuss police reform.

“The Black community in Kansas City voted for [Lucas] and he’s turned around and slaughtered us by not addressing our policing issues,” Black Rainbow community organizer Alexander Paul said.

The demands began last June following protests in Kansas City protests over the murder of George Floyd.

The protest became tense at times during which protesters and law enforcement officers exchanged projectiles for tear gas.

Among the demands from the organizations include divesting the KCPD budget to 20% of the city's general fund.

Further, it calls for a community established "People's Budget," which would redirect police funding to areas including housing, healthcare, sustainable infrastructure and education.

The letter to the city officials read in part:

Our response to Mayor Lucas, Chief Rick Smith, and the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office is simple:



We will not take part in performative politics. We are justice seekers, not order keepers. State-sanctioned violence via the KCPD, a publicly funded institution, is being inflicted upon our community with impunity. The KCPD, under the leadership of Chief Rick Smith remains a racist institution, both systemically and structurally. Smith’s leadership fosters a white supremacist culture that breeds violence, engages in archaic over-policing, and blatantly disregards the humanity of Black people. We will not back down and we will not be silent amid such.



A few of the other demands to the city included:



Dismantling the Office of Community Complaints

Establishing an independent community-based and governed office of complaints

an independent community-based and governed office of complaints Mandating the immediate suspension without pay for officers under criminal indictment

the immediate suspension without pay for officers under criminal indictment Creating a transformative and strategic reparations plan for the families of those who have been killed by KCPD

a transformative and strategic reparations plan for the families of those who have been killed by KCPD Require officers to be liable for misconduct settlements

Withdraw participation in police militarization programs

Appointing a special prosecutor to investigate alleged police misconduct In solidarity with justice and peace

41 Action News received a statement from KCPD public information officer Sgt. Jacob Becchina in response to the letter.

"We plan on having more meetings moving forward, and already have the next one on the books," Becchina said. "We look forward to discussions with any group that wants to come to the table. We are proud of the reforms we have undertaken and look forward to continued progress."