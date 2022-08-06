Kansas City area parents, students gear up for return to school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maria Pinon and her daughter Eva, were out shopping for back-to-school supplies on Friday night.

The pair told KSHB 41 News they wanted to get a jump on their shopping.

“Start early, we are trying to beat the crowds,” Maria Pinon said.

For most schools in the Kansas City area, classes are almost in session.

“I’m going into 7th grade, I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited,” Danny O’Conner, a student, said.

From grade school, to away at college, parents and their kids are gearing up.

“Arkansas, he’s going to be a Razorback,” Kim Wallace-Young, a parent, said. “My first-born baby, he’s going to school.”

Families filled their carts with crayons, notebooks and backpacks.

The National Retail Federation says back-to-school spending is at an all-time high and projects the average family will spend about $864.

Clothing and accessories are seeing the largest increase.

“[I bought] Some binders, and folders, and notebooks and stuff,” O’Conner said.

For college students, the NRF expects an average student to spend $1,199.

Still, Wallace-Young wanted to make sure her son was prepared as he prepares to start his first year of college.

“Bathroom supplies stuff, phone chargers, mechanical pencils, all that good stuff,” she said.

With an increase in prices on back-to-school supplies, many Missourians are counting on the upcoming Tax-Free weekend.

“[I'm] A little overwhelmed, but you have to do what you have to do," Maria Pinon said. "So that’s why we are taking advantage of this tax-free weekend."

Wallace-Young said Tax-Free weekend would be helpful as gas prices remain high.

“With [high] gas and food prices, anywhere we can get a break is awesome,” she said.

Chandra Regan, with a Team Thrift, said the discount store offers an affordable alternative for families.

“Those kids they grow so fast, so they need multiple sizes," Regan said. "This is a way to save money and make sure they have the items they need."

The NRF says to make it all work, families are cutting back in other areas

“I could start crying,” Wallace-Young said. “I’m happy and sad."

