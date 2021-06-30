Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City area placed under flash flood warning Wednesday morning

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dale Messing - 41 Action News
Gregory is flooded in Swope Park east of Elmwood Street on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
PHOTOS: Flash flood waters rage through south KC metro
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 10:04:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area was placed under a flash flood warning starting around 8:30 a.m. and lasting until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Days of heavy rain and over-saturated ground have increased flood potential across the area.

The warning encompasses Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

It also encompasses Clay and Ray counties in Missouri along with northern Jackson County and southeastern Platte County.

The National Weather Service advises residents to watch out for rising water around creeks and streams and in low-lying roadways.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!