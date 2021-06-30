Kansas City area placed under flash flood warning Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area was placed under a flash flood warning starting around 8:30 a.m. and lasting until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Days of heavy rain and over-saturated ground have increased flood potential across the area.

The warning encompasses Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

It also encompasses Clay and Ray counties in Missouri along with northern Jackson County and southeastern Platte County.

The National Weather Service advises residents to watch out for rising water around creeks and streams and in low-lying roadways.

