Kansas City area placed under heat advisory for Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area has been placed under a heat advisory for Sunday, June 12. It is set to last from noon through 9 p.m.

Affected counties in Kansas include Atchison, Miami, Linn, Doniphan, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson.

Missouri counties added to the advisory include Holt, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Cass, Johnson, Pettis, Bates and Henry.

The National Weather Service warns the heat index is expected to possibly increase up to 107.

To combat the heat, the NWS advises drinking plenty of fluids and staying out of the sun in air-conditioned rooms.

Vulnerable populations — such as children, pets and older adults — should limit their exposure and never be left unattended in vehicles.

Anyone who works outside is asked to take extra precautions, like frequent breaks. The NWS says it’s best to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Additionally, the NWS recommends wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible.

In the event of a heat stroke, call 911.

