Kansas City area placed under winter weather advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire Kansas City area has been placed under a winter weather advisory for Jan. 1.

It will start at 3 a.m. Saturday and last through midnight.

In Kansas, Miami, Linn, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties are included in the advisory.

In Missouri, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Howard, Cass and Johnson counties are included in the advisory.

Mixed precipitation is expected, including sleet, freezing rain and snow.

Many areas could see two to four inches of snow.

There could also be up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

Anyone hitting the roads will need to be prepared for slippery conditions.

Slow down and use caution, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Keep a warm blanket and other emergency items in the vehicle in case of emergency.

