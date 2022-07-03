Kansas City area placed under heat advisory Monday through Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area has been placed under a heat advisory that lasts from noon Monday until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

KSHB 41 Weather

Affected counties in Kansas include Atchison, Miami, Linn, Doniphan, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson.

In Missouri, the advisory includes Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, Holt, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess, Grundy, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Linn, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Case, Johnson, Pettis, Bates and Henry counties.

The heat index is expected to rise into the 100s, with the National Weather Service predicting up to 108 is possible.

KSHB 41 Weather

KSHB 41 Weather

With the advisory comes high humidity paired with high temperatures, meaning heat illnesses are more likely.

To prevent illness, the NWS suggests drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, sitting in an air-conditioned room and never leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Additionally, the public is encouraged to check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly who are more vulnerable.

In the event someone is overcome by heat, move the person to a cool, shaded location and call 911 — heat stroke is an emergency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists heat stroke symptoms as:



Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

For more information on heat-related illnesses, click here .

In Independence, a cooling site will be available at the Roger T. Sermon Community Center, 201 N. Dodgion St. It will be available from 1-8 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cooling center will provide water and a resting area to recharge cell phones.

