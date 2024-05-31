Kansas City-area Republican leaders stand by Trump after guilty verdicts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders of Clay and Platte county Republican Central Committees said they will continue to support former President Donald Trump in his campaign to return to the White House despite a New York City jury finding Trump guilty of falsifying business records.

“People who are Trump supporters are certainly more energized to be supporting the president," said Gary Smedile, chairman of the Clay County Republican Committee.

Tammy Thompson, the Platte County Republican Committee chairwoman, wore a pin Friday reading “Women for Trump” without hesitation.

“I am wearing it proudly today,” Thomspon said.

Both Thompson and Smedile echoed statements from Trump questioning the fairness and legitimacy of Trump’s trial and charges.

Thompson said more people than normal have been calling the committee asking how they can get involved to support Trump since Thursday’s verdicts.

“You can’t just sit at home and not pay attention anymore,” she said.

Because Missouri has voted Republican in the last several presidential elections, Smedile doesn’t expect Trump’s conviction to hurt his appeal in the state.

Smedile added he think Trump’s policies best align with Missourians.

“In the end, it needs to be the policies of these two candidates, not just the personalities,” Smedile said. “What do you want after this November election? What are the things you’re looking for and who’s best to provide them?”

Thompson and Smedile both said they’ll vote for Trump.

—