Kansas City area residents 'seeing the light' with Easter gatherings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the COVID-19 pandemic halted traditional Easter plans in 2020, families in the Kansas City metro felt more comfortable being out and about Sunday.

Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village was among those that returned to in-person services, though they took place outdoors.

"We still have a service online," Senior Pastor Gayla Rapp said. "Some people chose that option. I think people are in different places in terms of what they feel safe with, and we want to respect that."

People were able to sit outside or listen the sermon in their cars.

"This was a great idea for them to have this outdoor service so we can all join in," parishioner Jim Zinn said.

Last year, services at the church were all virtual over concerns of gathering in person amid the pandemic.

Others in the Kansas City metro spent the day gathering as a family at Loose Park.

"We’re doing a little Easter egg hunt for my son, and just bring some normalcy to all this chaos," said Robert Logan, who was visiting the park.

Some took the opportunity to get away from the chaos for a few moments.

"It’s always great when you can just sit down and relax and have time together," Nicole Logan, also visiting Loose Park, said.

Outside Kauffman Stadium, Royals fans flocked to catch the game now that a limited number of fans are allowed back.

"Great weather, Royals, you can’t beat that," fan CJ Jones said.

Many fans treated this game as a family outing, as last Easter everyone couldn't gather like this.

"Most of us are fully vaccinated and the others are almost there," Royals fan Terri Gawett said, "and I almost feel like a real normal person again."

While it was a beautiful day on Easter, doctors said it's important to continue to take precautions and that there still are concerns about COVID-19 variants.

"We have vaccination, which is amazing and I’m glad we’re here, but we have to get enough people vaccinated," Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, Douglas County deputy health officer and infectious disease specialist, said. "A high percentage of the population vaccinated in a very short period of time, so we can avoid both a surge and the creation of these mutants."

It's a future looking bright, as many hope next Easter feels normal again.

"We’re seeing the light, the crack is opening and we’re going to start seeing more normality coming along," Zinn said.