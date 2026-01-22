KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

—

Shoppers stopped by the Price Chopper in Roeland Park, Kansas, on Thursday to prepare for a winter storm expected to impact the Kansas City region this weekend.

Kansas City-area shoppers prepare for winter weather ahead of the weekend

A spokesperson for Price Chopper said there is no reason to "panic purchase," but offered three tips for those who are stocking up on food in anticipation of the weather.



Purchase packaged goods in case of power outages. Protein-based foods, like canned tuna and beef jerky, are good options. Have bottle water on hand in both your home and in your car just in case. Cook something you love.

In addition to the basics, several residents added items for their favorite recipes to their grocery lists Thursday.

John Batten | KSHB 41 Savannah Robinson

“Chili, soup, some bakes in the oven that are super easy," Savannah Robinson said.

Vinnie Cascone said he purchased ingredients for lasagna. He is a regular at the Roeland Park Price Chopper and shared it was busier than usual Thursday.

“As soon as I was walking through the produce area, I noticed there was at least twice as many people as I’m used to here," Cascone said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Johnson County beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday through 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"I’m trying to beat the crowd and head back home before it gets cold," shopper Sharon Riley said.

—