Winter storm watch, cold weather alerts in place for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm watch now includes most of the Kansas City area starting Friday night through Saturday night.
The National Weather Service first issued the winter storm watch on Wednesday afternoon, which included counties in the southern half of the KSHB 41 viewing area.
As new model data arrived overnight, the watch was extended several counties further north to include the Kansas City area.
Travel could be very difficult starting Friday night, with the weather service forecasting five to seven inches of snow possible from the storm.
In addition to the winter storm watch, a cold weather advisory is in effect for the entire Kansas City region from midnight Friday to noon Saturday.
Expect dangerously cold air to settle into the KC area Thursday night - Friday. @KSHB41 #KCwx #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/ddyLWMx4s8— Lauren Rainson (@LaurenRainson) January 22, 2026
Wind chills as low as 18 below are possible early Saturday.
Further north, along the Missouri/Iowa border, an extreme cold warning is in effect from midnight Thursday to noon on Friday, with wind chills as low as 25 below possible. The cold weather advisory is then in effect from noon Friday to noon Saturday.