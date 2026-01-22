Winter storm watch, cold weather alerts in place for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm watch now includes most of the Kansas City area starting Friday night through Saturday night.

The National Weather Service first issued the winter storm watch on Wednesday afternoon, which included counties in the southern half of the KSHB 41 viewing area.

LINK | Latest KSHB Weather Forecast

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Alerts

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Blog

As new model data arrived overnight, the watch was extended several counties further north to include the Kansas City area.

Travel could be very difficult starting Friday night, with the weather service forecasting five to seven inches of snow possible from the storm.

In addition to the winter storm watch, a cold weather advisory is in effect for the entire Kansas City region from midnight Friday to noon Saturday.

Wind chills as low as 18 below are possible early Saturday.

Further north, along the Missouri/Iowa border, an extreme cold warning is in effect from midnight Thursday to noon on Friday, with wind chills as low as 25 below possible. The cold weather advisory is then in effect from noon Friday to noon Saturday.

