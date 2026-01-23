Tips for doing your part to keep Kansas City safe as winter storm approaches

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

The first major storm of 2026 is bearing down on Kansas City with five to six inches of snow expected between Friday night and Sunday morning, but the snow isn’t the only concern for road crews.

“The biggest concern for us is that the temperatures are going to be so low that it's really going to take us a little bit extra time to get that material to start working, to treat the roads and get the stuff off the roads,” Independence Assistant Director for Municipal Services Zan McKinney said.

Independence road crews began pre-treatment operations Wednesday night, spraying brine on the city’s 1,300 lane miles in hopes of keeping the snow from sticking as hard.

But with air temps not expected to rise above 15 degrees again from Friday morning until next Tuesday, clearing roads could become a challenge.

“Every event comes down to the same three things — time, traffic and temperature,” McKinney said. “If all three things coordinate, we end up getting a good event. This event is not going to coordinate and cooperate, really with that temperature piece.”

That means snow plows will be working overtime all weekend.

“We are the first responders on a snow event,” Chris Mayfield, who drives a plow for Independence, said.

He had some advice for residents about how to keep plow drivers from getting salty.

“If you’ve got a driveway that's empty, please park your cars in the driveways; that makes it easier on us,” Mayfield said. “Don't try to pass us when our wing plows are out, because you're liable to run into it and then it causes accidents. ... When the roads are in bad shape, these big trucks, they do slide around just like your little cars do.”

So, give the plows plenty of room or, better yet, stay home until crews get a chance to clear the roads.

“If they (drivers) give us a little extra time in the beginning of the event, it'll save days of cleanup on the back end,” McKinney said. “Stay home on Saturday, if you can.”

Of course, that’s not always possible.

“Me and my girlfriend, we both work for Ford on C crew, so we're planning on being at work while the storm's coming through,” Sam Freeman said.

He was among the shoppers Thursday afternoon at Menard’s in Independence, where salt and shovels were among the more popular items.

Freeman said the heavy snow and bitterly cold temperatures, with wind chills the next several days expected to dip as low as minus-25, “sounds intimidating,” but he plans to try and make the best of it.

“If you're stuck at home and you ain't got nowhere to go, try to make fun out of it — put on a movie or go make some snowman,” he said.

Freeman also said it’s good to check on neighbors and help out, when possible, and to keep people with jobs that can’t stop no matter how bad the weather and roads get in mind.

“I spent six months in the NICU with my first child, and those nurses and those doctors showed up every single day,” he said.

Freeman — and his 1-year-old daughter Brinley — hope essential workers, from medical staff to road crews, stay safe in the coming days.

“Look out for those people, say a prayer for those type of people,” he said. “They're truly, truly good people.”

