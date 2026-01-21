Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter storm watch issued for portions of KSHB 41 viewing area starting Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of the KSHB 41 viewing area are included in a winter storm watch from late Friday night through late Saturday night.

KSHB 41’s meteorologists have been tracking a system that’s poised to sweep across the country later this week, bringing wintry conditions and Arctic temps to a wide swath of the country.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday placed several Kansas City-area counties in a winter storm watch. Affected counties include Miami and Linn in Kansas and several in Missouri, including Cass, Johnson (MO), Bates, Henry and Pettis counties.

Meteorologist Wes Peery anticipates additional winter weather alerts are possible in the coming days.

While heavy snow is possible during the time frame, exact amounts may vary throughout the region. Travel could become difficult Friday night into Saturday.

In addition to potential snow accumulation, wind chill values could reach the teens below zero on Saturday morning.

