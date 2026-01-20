KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on an Arctic Blast & Major Winter Storm

Good Tuesday bloggers,

The weather today through Thursday will be rather calm with near to above average temperatures.

WEDNESDAY:

A weak cold front will move through during the evening. We will warm well into the 40s ahead of it.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY:

The Wednesday front will drop our highs to the upper 30s as we await the much more significant Arctic front timed for Thursday night.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

It will be brutally cold with highs in the teens and wind chill values around -10. Highs will struggle to zero in Iowa and struggle to -10 in Minnesota. There will not be much, if any snow with the Arctic front. But, you can see snow starting to increase in the western Plains as the major storm starts to form.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

This is the day where the major winter storm really gets going and where there are major model discrepancies. First, there is not much disagreement on the fact that we will see highs in the low to mid teens. Highs will struggle again to get to zero in Iowa and -10 in Minnesota. Wind chill values here will again be around -10.

Jeff Penner

Now to the potential major winter storm. One of the biggest issues is how far north will the snow extend? The Euro model is shown below and has us in accumulating snow. If it snows at 10 degrees, it can accumulate fast as every flake sticks.

Jeff Penner

When we look farther south at 9 AM Saturday, you can see our area is at the tip of the iceberg of the storm. A major ice/snow storm is raging from the southern Plains to southeast USA. This is the Euro model.

Jeff Penner

Here is the American model solution valid at the same time as the map above, 9 AM Saturday. The precipitation shield is about 200-400 miles farther south and the precipitation is a bit lighter.

Jeff Penner

What is going on? Well, we look to the upper level flow as this is where the upper level storm systems form and this in turn dictates what goes on at the surface.

EUROPEAN MODEL UPPER LEVEL FLOW SATURDAY:

We are tracking 2 branches of flow, the northern and southern branches. The northern branch is heading south and picking up a moisture laden system in the southern branch near Baja, CA. If these branches combine it becomes an enormous storm as tons of warm and moist air will overrun a large and intense Arctic airmass. This creates a huge area of rain, ice and snow. Our area is in a west-southwest flow, getting moisture from the southern branch which allow the Gulf flow to reach our area.

This solution brings snow to KC as the overrunning will be able to make it this far north. Since, the air above us is all below 32° we get snow.

Jeff Penner

AMERICAN MODEL UPPER LEVEL FLOW SATURDAY:

The northern branch is not picking up the southern storm. And you can see there is much more disorganization in the flow. This translates to not as big precipitation shield and one that is much farther south as the moisture laden southern branch flows farther south. Our area is in west-northwest flow, the drier northern branch, as the northern branch was not able to connect fully with the southern branch.

Jeff Penner

So, what is right? Right now, we have a split on solutions from other models as well. So, at this point 4 days before the storm it is literally 50-50. It will become more clear in the next 1-2 days.

Regardless, be aware of the dangerous cold that arrives Thursday night-Friday and exits early next week.

Have a great rest of your week

Stay healthy