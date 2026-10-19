Kansas City-area students turn to faith and prayer after deadly crash in Wichita on Saturday

LENEXA, Kan. — Students from two Kansas City-area Catholic high schools came face-to-face with tragedy Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck drove into a crowd of people at a soccer field in northeast Wichita, Kansas.

A 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man from McPherson, Kansas, lost their lives in the crash. Eleven others were injured. The woman who drove the truck onto the field was released Sunday without charges.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB St. James Academy High School in Lenexa, Kansas

The St. James Academy and St. Thomas Aquinas flag football teams were set to kick off the inaugural Girls Flag Football Kansas State Championship on the adjacent field when the crash happened.

Both teams saw it unfold.

Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission South were also nearby, playing the third-place game when it all occurred.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Andy Tylicki

Led by the St. James Academy flag football team, families and sister schools prayed the rosary Sunday night, aiming to provide comfort after the tragedy.

Andy Tylicki, president of St. James Academy High School, said a group of students began planning the rosary almost immediately after the crash.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB St. James Academy High School Chapel

"There was a group of kids that got together as early as yesterday afternoon after it happened to start planning this rosary tonight to invite the community and to pray for those that were hurt and killed and all the suffering that occurred on that field in Wichita," Tylicki said.

He said the moment has united the Catholic school community, no matter which school students attend.

"They're in the pews together every Sunday morning, regardless of what school they go to, whether its Bishop Ward, Bishop Miege, or St. Thomas Aquinas, we're all one big family," Tylicki said.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Students from St. James Academy High School pray the rosary for the victims in the deadly Wichita crash on Saturday.

Both the St. James Academy and St. Thomas Aquinas teams found each other in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

"They got together with the St. Thomas Aquinas team, went under the bleachers together and prayed a rosary while all the EMTs and firemen and police were working on the victims," Tylicki said.

Tylicki said the students are resilient, but they are holding tight to their faith.

KSHB 41/CNN

"High School students are very resilient, but they do believe in the power of prayer and they do believe in what this night can do for healing," Tylicki said.

For Tylicki, the greatest concern remains with the families most directly affected.

"I think the biggest concern today is for those families down in Wichita that are dealing with so much suffering from what occurred yesterday and for our girls that they feel OK about what they witnessed and what they saw," Tylicki said.

KSHB 41/CNN

Even amid the sorrow, he said he believes something good can come from the community coming together.

"I think a lot of healing can happen from this," Tylicki said.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School is also holding a rosary Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Lenexa.

Statement from St. Thomas Aquinas High School:

"Yesterday, a tragic incident occurred at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, near where the Saint Thomas Aquinas flag football team was competing in the KSHSAA state championships. We are grateful that our students and families are safe.



Our hearts and prayers are with the families and individuals affected by this tragedy. While we are grateful for the safety of our team, we recognize the tremendous pain and sorrow this tragedy has brought to so many families and the surrounding community.



As a Catholic school community, we turn to our faith during difficult moments like these. Our team and their families will gather in our school chapel on Monday night at 5:30 to pray, asking God to wrap His loving arms around all those affected. We pray especially for those who are injured and for the eternal rest of those who have lost their lives.



May our faith and prayers bring hope and healing to all those impacted by this tragedy." Saint Thomas Aquinas High School

Statement from the Shawnee Mission School District:

"The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon as Shawnee Mission West and Shawnee Mission South girls flag football teams were playing on an adjacent field (separated by fencing and a dedicated gated entrance).



With a significant emergency response deployed within the direct vicinity, KSHSAA made an announcement suspending the 3rd place game that was in-progress, as well as the 5pm Girls Flag Football State Championship game (Saint James Academy vs St. Thomas Aquinas).



Student athletes, coaches, and spectators were instructed to leave the facility, and were directed off the property by Kansas Highway Patrol and City of Wichita police officers.



All SMSD families and staff were accounted for, and our thoughts are with all those involved and impacted by this weekend's tragedy." Shawnee Mission School District

Statement from Archbishop Shawn McKnight, Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas:

"Yesterday, a terrible tragedy took place at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita. Wichita will always hold a special place in my heart, particularly the community surrounding the Church of the Magdalen, where I was serving as pastor when I received the call to become Bishop of Jefferson City.



I was relieved to learn that none of our high school students participating in the KSHSAA Girls Flag Football State Championship were injured. Yet my heart is heavy for all those affected by this tragedy. Please join me in praying for those affected by this traumatic event.



Lord God of mercy, draw near to those who are suffering. Grant eternal rest to those who have died, healing to the injured, and consolation to grieving families. Bring peace to those whose hearts are burdened by fear and sorrow, and strengthen all who are caring for those affected. May your mercy reach every heart touched by this tragedy, bringing healing, repentance, and hope where they are most needed. Through Christ our Lord. Amen." Archbishop Shawn McKnight

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

