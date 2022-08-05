Kansas City area teachers take lessons on trade skills, manufacturing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As students of all ages get set to return to the classroom this month, some teachers are already getting a head start.

On Thursday, a group of area teachers took part in an "externship" program with the Grandview C-4 School District at the Kansas City National Security Campus.

The teachers received training on advanced manufacturing and trade skills.

“There are unprecedented opportunities for high school graduates to get technical skills to get them a very good paying job,” Grandview High School teacher Brad Franklin said.

Jobs in advanced manufacturing can have starting wages in excess of $30 an hour.

The program ran through Friday.

—