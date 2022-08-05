Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City area teachers take lessons on trade skills, manufacturing

MCC Extension Program.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dale Messing/KSHB 41
On Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, a group of area teachers took part in an "externship" program with the Grandview C-4 School District at the Kansas City National Security Campus.
MCC Extension Program.jpg
Posted at 1:16 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 14:16:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As students of all ages get set to return to the classroom this month, some teachers are already getting a head start.

On Thursday, a group of area teachers took part in an "externship" program with the Grandview C-4 School District at the Kansas City National Security Campus.

The teachers received training on advanced manufacturing and trade skills.

“There are unprecedented opportunities for high school graduates to get technical skills to get them a very good paying job,” Grandview High School teacher Brad Franklin said.

Jobs in advanced manufacturing can have starting wages in excess of $30 an hour.

The program ran through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock