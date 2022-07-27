Kansas City Area Transportation Authority CEO Robbie Makinen resigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority CEO Robbie Makinen resigned on Wednesday.

The KCATA Board of Commissioners accepted Makinen's resignation at its Wednesday meeting.

"The Board wants to express its appreciation for Robbie’s service to KCATA, first as a Commissioner and then as its CEO," the KCATA board said in a statement. "Under Robbie’s leadership, KCATA has been an innovator in public transit, expanding the mission of KCATA beyond bus service to include things like the RideKC Bike+Scooter program and the Zero Fare initiative that all but eliminated fares for those using KCATA buses."

Makinen took over the city's bus service in 2016.

The board also said that under Makinen's leadership, the KCATA led the nation "in trying to arrest the effects of a changing climate, while also providing an equitable system for those who are most reliant on KCTA's vehicles to get to their jobs, medical appointments and other needed destinations."

It wasn't immediately clear who would take over for Makinen.

