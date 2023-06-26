Kansas City Area Transportation Authority receives over $10.3 million for bus facility upgrades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority received over $10.3 million in funding to help provide upgrades to a bus facility, according to U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration.

The 45-year-old facility will receive electrical infrastructure improvements, solar panels and upgrades to its fire and life safety detection system through the funding.

"The project will improve safety, state of good repair and ensure a continuity of service as KCATA transitions to a fully battery-electric fleet," per the FTA.

The grant was announced Monday alongside 129 other transit projects across 46 states and territories, amounting to a total investment of $1.7 billion.

Across the newly announced projects, 1,700 buses will be manufactured, just under half of which will be zero-emission models.

“Every day, over 60,000 buses in communities of all sizes take millions of Americans to work, school, and everywhere else they need to go,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “Today’s announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country.”

Following Monday's announcement, President Joe Biden has approved over $3.3 billion in funding supporting transit buses and related infrastructure, and nearly $5 billion more will be provided in the next three years, according to the FTA.

