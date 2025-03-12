Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to hold public hearings as transit agency works to ‘right-size’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation Agency will hold two public hearings later this week as the agency grapples with a potential budget shortfall.

In a statement Wednesday to KSHB 41 News, the KCATA’s Board of Commissioners said they are committed to “improving service delivery and strengthening fiscal management.”

“While ridership remains strong, we recognize the need to make strategic adjustments to right-size the agency,” the board said in the statement. “This positions us to better manage costs, improve operational efficiency and enhance overall service quality.”

Discussion over the ATA’s route network and staffing levels are part of the annual budgeting process at Kansas City, Missouri, City Hall.

The 2025-26 budget proposal from KCMO allocates $71 million in funding to KCATA, an increase of 0.3 percent from the current adopted budget.

In a report published Wednesday by KCUR 89.3FM, the KCATA said it needs $117 million to maintain current service levels, leaving a significant gap. KCUR reports that among the options for closing the gap would be a reduction in the route network and a reduction in staffing.

KCATA did not address that report in its statement to KSHB 41.

“KCATA remains committed to working with local, state, and federal partners to secure sustainable funding and implement transit solutions that benefit the entire region while maintaining a high level of fiscal responsibility and service excellence,” the commission said.

In a press release Monday, the ATA said it was holding two public meetings “to discuss potential service changes.”

The release cited the increased costs of providing public transit “in the post-COVID years” and running out of federal pandemic funds.

The first meeting is set for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, at the East Village Transit Center, 12th and Charlotte in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The second meeting will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 14. A link to join the meeting is available here.

The tight budget has been on the minds of transit riders for several months. Earlier this year, KSHB 41 News reporter Lily O'Shea Becker spoke to riders and drivers about the budget uncertainty.

KCATA riders, drivers hold rally to share concern about 2025 budget

KSHB 41's Sean Hirshberg and Gary Brauer contributed reporting to this report.

