Kansas City areas south of Interstate 70 included in severe thunderstorm watch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 3 a.m. for the Kansas City area generally south of Interstate 70.

Weather forecasters who issued the warning said scattered wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, scattered hail the size of tennis balls and a couple of tornadoes are possible from storms in the watch area.

KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco has been tracking storms capable of quarter-size hail and wins up to 60 miles per hour that formed south of the Kansas City area in the last hour.

