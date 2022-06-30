Kansas City attorney to represent family of 82-year-old Amtrak derailment victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorney Sam Wendt, of Kansas City's Wendt Law Firm , will represent the family of Binh Phan, one of the four victims who died in Monday's Amtrak train derailment.

Phan was 82 years old and lived in Kansas City.

"There was a family of 12 that were traveling from the Kansas City area to Chicago for a vacation, and so they ranged in age from 1.5 years old to 82," Wendt said. "Some suffered significant injuries, one gentleman passed away and some had relatively minor injuries."

Wendt is a personal injury attorney, and has been meeting with the family in the days following the derailment.

"Hearing their thoughts and specifically what happened during the derailment, frankly, was shocking," Wendt said. "We are working to retain our own experts, we will do our own investigation."

Wendt added that he will be meeting with NTSB officials on Thursday afternoon as part of his firm's fact-finding for their clients impacted by the derailment.

"There’s no question that lawsuits will be filed," Wendt said.

