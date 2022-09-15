Kansas City Auditor's Office to conduct audit of KCPD diversity, hiring process

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Auditor’s Office announced Thursday morning that it's conducting an audit of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s processes for recruiting and hiring a diverse police force.

The audit comes as residents and Kansas City community leaders have expressed concerns to the city auditor's office about the department’s lack of gender and racial diversity.

The auditor's office said the goal of audit is to determine whether new police officer hires and applicants represent the racial and gender diversity of the community and to determine whether the police department's efforts are consistent with recommended practices.

The Board of Police Commissioners, as well as leaders in KCPD, has stated their goal is for the police force to represent the diversity of the community.