Kansas City Ballet honors frontline, essential workers with free performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Ballet will take to the stage to celebrate frontline and essential workers next month.

The ballet announced on Monday that 70-minute performances will be held at 2 and 8 p.m. May 21 and 8 p.m. on May 22 at Starlight Theatre.

There is no cost for the matinee performance.

Tickets for the evening performances cost $35 per person and are available through the Starlight Theatre, KC Ballet or by calling 816-363-7827.

Parking is free for the matinee.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, and concessions will be available.

The performances are sponsored by BOK Financial, Muriel McBrien Kauffman Foundation, Missouri Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts and Richard J. Stern Foundation for the Arts.