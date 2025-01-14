Kansas City-based Jack Cooper Transport to lay off 406 employees after losing Ford contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jack Cooper Transport Company, LLC, notified state officials last week of its plans to lay off more than 400 people and terminate its Kansas City operations, according to a filing obtained by KSHB 41.

Last week, KSHB 41 News reported on details that the Kansas City-based company had lost a key contract to transport vehicles at several Ford assembly plants across the country, including Ford's Claycomo Assembly Plant.

In a Jan. 6 letter to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, a company human resources representative said 129 casual yard workers, 116 drivers and 107 yard employees would lose their jobs by Feb. 2.

The company also said it planned to close its facility at 1240 Claycomo Road, which is adjacent to Ford's Claycomo plant.

A Ford spokesperson said the company does not comment "on our contracts or relationships with individual suppliers."

"We manage supplier relationships in line with our sourcing strategy, designed to enable us to best serve our customers," the spokesperson said.

Jack Cooper Transport, founded in 1928, originally helped transport vehicles for General Motors at its Leeds Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Missouri.

The transport company’s website states Jack Cooper is one of the largest privately owned auto transport and specialized vehicle logistics providers in the United States.

Workers are represented by Teamsters Union Local 41.

Teamster's Union General President Sean O'Brien said last week on social media the union would "defend our members."

