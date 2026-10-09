Kansas City-based nonprofit taking barbecue to Gulf as area braces for Hurricane Isaias

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief is traveling to the Gulf Coast to provide support for people who may be impacted by Hurricane Isaias.

Isaias strengthened to a Category 3 storm Friday morning ahead of its expected landfall Friday night.

READ MORE | Isaias intensifies into major hurricane as Gulf Coast braces for direct strike

Operation BBQ Relief will provide free meals to first responders, relief workers and residents in Gulf communities impacted by the storm.

“We know a hot barbecue meal means the world in the middle of chaos. That's why we put our pitmaster skills to work, bringing comfort and hope to families and first responders when they need it most,” Operation BBQ Relief states on its website.

Operation BBQ Relief said on social media volunteers will be serving up meals starting this weekend.

The Kansas City-based organization was formed by pitmasters after the Joplin, Missouri, tornado in 2011, according to Operation BBQ Relief.

Information about making a donation or becoming a volunteer can be found on the nonprofit’s website.

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