Kansas City-based researcher looking for volunteers for RSV vaccine trials

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kansas City-based researcher Dr. John Ervin reviews data in a national vaccine trial.
Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 16:56:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-based researcher Dr. John Ervin is leading a national vaccine trial in the Kansas City-area in an effort to stop Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

RSV is a highly contagious respiratory virus that transmits similarly to COVID-19.

More than 14,000 older adults die of RSV infections every year in the United States, according to a news release.

Ervin is researching to pave the way for approval of an RSV vaccine.

He previously was the first to lead COVID-19 vaccine trials in the metro.

To participate in the trial, volunteers must be 60 years-of-age or older.

Those interested can call 1-888-259-1231 or click here.

