Kansas City-based Tirza Design opens store on Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-based jewelry and lifestyle accessories company will open its doors on Saturday, May 14 on the Country Club Plaza.

Tirza Design, which describes itself as a “survivor-made jewelry and accessories lifestyle brand,” is set to take over the Plaza space previously occupied by the Kate Spade store at 321 Nichols Road.

In a release Wednesday, the store said its jewelry and accessories will be made by survivors of human trafficking, exploitation and other forms of abuse.

“We are excited to bring awareness to our mission of supporting survivors with our first Tirza Design location,” owner Nikkie Affholter said in the Wednesday press release. “The shop will offer locally crafted and handmade jewelry, ceramics, home goods, and gifts made by survivors and for survivors as well as a high-end consignment shop that supports shopping in an intentional way.”

In a follow-up e-mail, Affholter said she started the firm in 2020 after she saw women victims of trafficking, abuse and exploitation “desperate” for a safe job and wanting to provide for themselves during their recovery.

The business says a percentage of all proceeds are turned around into donations to nonprofit organizations such as HopeCityKC , Restoration House KC and Exodus Cry .

“Our not-just-for profit business model is unique in the sense that we do more than just giving monthly donations,” Affholter said. “Through the sale of our products, we are able to support multiple social enterprises as well as give job skill training directly to the hard-working women who are overcoming.”

—

