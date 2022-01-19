Kansas City BBQ Festival returns to Arrowhead parking lot in May

The Kansas City BBQ Festival — dubbed KCQ, for short — returns to the Truman Sports Complex parking lot in May.

Arrowhead Events and Eximius Productions announced the return of the festival for a second year on the sprawling parking lot outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium from May 6-8, 2022.

The event, which features pitmasters from across the Kansas City region and the country, is not a competition but rather a celebration of barbecue.

“After last year’s success, we are excited to once again host KCQ at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium,” said Matt Kenny, executive vice president of Arrowhead Operations and Events for the Kansas City Chiefs. “KCQ celebrates award-winning barbecue from locations across the U.S. We are excited to partner with several barbecue pitmasters on this event and introduce new offerings to the BBQ capital, Kansas City.”

Admission is free and food will be available from each barbecue pitmaster. All-you-can-eat barbecue experience Pit Passes will be available for purchase beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.

KCQ also features live music, barbecue tutorials and demonstrations, as well as family-friendly games and activities.