Kansas City Boys and Girls Choir will sing Black National Anthem for Chiefs' season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo — One of the oldest African American youth choir groups in the Kansas City region will be center field at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium singing the Black National Anthem for the Chiefs home opener on Sept. 7.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 The KC Boys and Girls Choir will perform on GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chief's first game on Thursday, Sept. 7th.

Mia Ramsey, the executive director for the Kansas City Boys and Girls Choir, let KSHB 41 have an exclusive look at one of their last rehearsals before the big day.

She exhaled for a few seconds before sharing the exciting news: "The KC Boys Choir and KC Girls Choir have the privilege of singing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' for the Chiefs home opener on Sept. 7."

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Mia Ramsey has been the executive director for the Kansas City Boys and Girls Choir for two years. She was told two weeks ago the choir would have the opportunity she "prayed for", performing at the Chief's season opener.

Her daughter, Sydney Ramsey, had the same reaction.

After a long exhale, she said: "My heart is racing thinking about it."

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Sydney Ramsey sings alto and tenor for the KC Boys and Girls Choir. After high school, she plans to pursue music production and audio engineering, "the next kind of Dr. Dre situation," she said.

You’d think the KC Boys and Girls Choirs would be used to breathing, but with an opportunity of a lifetime, they are still trying to catch their breath.

"Surreal," said Sydney Ramsey, a member of the KC Girls Choir. "That’s the only word."

'Lift Every Voice and Sing' was just a warm-up song for the choir a week ago.

"Every Monday and Tuesday we’re here," Mia Ramsey said. "We always rehearse these songs."

Now, their performance will be for millions of people, both watching at the stadium and on national television.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Shyln Collier has been in the Kansas City Boys and Girls Choir for seven years. She sings soprano.

Shyln Collier said if she could rate how ready she is on a scale of one to ten, it would be 100.

"Earlier this year, I was like what if we get to sing for the Chiefs?" she said. "I kinda predicted this ya know."

They won't be in their rehearsal room at the Robert J. Mohart Center too many more times before all eyes are on them.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Cameron Ritchie has been singing for the Kansas City Boys and Girls Choir for about one year. His singing journey started in 2019 when he performed in his first professional play.

Cameron Ritchie, tenor for the choir, said they have the song "down packed."

"It’s very big; I’m going to brag about it, too," he said. "It's probably the biggest thing we've ever done."

The students know practice doesn’t have to make perfect, but they still need to remember to breathe.

"First of all, I’m praying we don’t all pass out," Ramsey said. "Like Lift — I’m out."

There is a responsibility that’s not lost on them.

"Having that song sung gives us an opportunity to say to our ancestors, to say to our generations past present and future — we’re still here and holding it down," Mia Ramsey said. "They could’ve told us to sing a tisk and a tasket and we’d make it soulful."

Ritchie also said the choirs are excited to showcase the importance of the song.

"It shows Black people can do anything, anything in the world," Ritchie said. "That song will be powerful."

Their choir director is teaching them how to be excellent wherever they are and that the size of the room or field doesn't matter.

"I told them, you gotta show up every time. Be present every time. 25 million or 22 people — be present every time so no one feels like they’re shorted," Ramsey said. "We don’t wait for the big stage to be big. We’re big in the rehearsal halls, singing hangin’ around outside. We’re big everywhere. Just take up the space."

