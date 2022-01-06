Kansas City braces for bitter cold, not much snow Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite a winter weather advisory, winter precipitation largely missed the Kansas City metro overnight.

Downtown and south of Interstate 70 saw a dusting to a little under 2 inches.

Quick forecast update, slight increase to the south. pic.twitter.com/1dqD1CQDMl — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) January 6, 2022

However, temperatures remained bitter cold for all, with an average high expected to be around 14 degrees.

Wind chills will be near or below zero for most of the day.

A few smaller schools chose to cancel classes for Thursday, and Excelsior Springs chose to have a virtual day.

RELATED: School closings and delays

Since roads were pretreated in most areas starting Wednesday evening, the light dusting of snow did not appear to be a problem for early commuters.