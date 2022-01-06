Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City braces for bitter cold, not much snow Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Charlie Keegan
kcmo snow plow
Posted at 5:03 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 06:03:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite a winter weather advisory, winter precipitation largely missed the Kansas City metro overnight.

Downtown and south of Interstate 70 saw a dusting to a little under 2 inches.

However, temperatures remained bitter cold for all, with an average high expected to be around 14 degrees.

Wind chills will be near or below zero for most of the day.

A few smaller schools chose to cancel classes for Thursday, and Excelsior Springs chose to have a virtual day.

RELATED: School closings and delays

Since roads were pretreated in most areas starting Wednesday evening, the light dusting of snow did not appear to be a problem for early commuters.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7