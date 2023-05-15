Kansas City brewer, entrepreneur set to meet with VP Harris Tuesday at roundtable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly two years ago, Kemet Coleman, Elliott Ivory and Woodie Bonds, Jr. had a business idea to open up a brewery in Kansas City’s historic 18th and Vine Jazz District.

The trio is getting set to open up Vine Street Brewing, and it's just one of Coleman’s accomplishments. He’ll get to add another after Tuesday when he’s slated to attend a roundtable with Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about entrepreneurship.

Coleman is set to represent Kansas City at the White House roundtable, which is bringing together young Black entrepreneurs from across the country. He was tapped by Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas to represent the city.

“I am honored to bring the spirit of Kansas City to the White House for such a power exchange of ideas and inspiration around entrepreneurship,” Coleman said Monday in a press release issued by the mayor’s office. “I look forward to connecting with the Vice President and other entrepreneurs of color who strive to become inspirations and catalysts of change in their communities.”

The mayor's office says Vine Street Brewing will join the U.S. brewery scene, which less than one percent are Black-owned.

Tuesday’s roundtable is set for noon.

