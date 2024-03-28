Kansas City businesses getting fans Opening Day ready

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local businesses across the Kansas City area have been getting Opening Day ready.

It comes down to months of preparation for restaurants and stores to have the best merchandise or tailgate treats. And what better way to embrace your super fandom than wearing it or eating it?

“We’re driven by the customers. It’s what the fans of the Royals and the people Kansas City really want,” Robert Duensing said.

Robert co-owns Best Regards Bakery & Café, where a Royals Easter mashup is in full swing.

“Going with themes on the cookies does spark conversations with us. So that’s why I think they buy them, because it also sparks conversations for them going elsewhere,” he said.

And he said the super fandom is more than the game that’s played, but the community that surrounds it.

“We put it out there and if they respond we’ll keep it coming,” he said.

KC Swagger has also been getting Royals merchandise ready this week. KSHB 41 went to check out what they’ve got in store too.

“We did make the big move by signing Bobby Witt Jr. So we’ll kind of see what he’s up to. And of course we brought in some new pitchers too. So we’ll see if there’s anything that needs to me be made into a shirt,” owner Gina Seibel said.

Both businesses expect to have lots of orders.

And both also said they cashed in for the Chiefs Super Bowl win with lots of original products and ideas.

So they hope they’ll –maybe — get the same chance for the Royals this year.