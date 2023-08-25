Grandview business making adjustments to keep employees cool amid heat wave

GRANDVIEW, Mo — As the record breaking heat wave makes it way out of the Kansas City area, businesses like Pride Cleaners continue to adjust to keep employees cool.

Their Grandview facility offers a variety of laundry services such as wash and fold and dry cleaning, but when temperatures outside reach triple digits, it takes a toll on indoor conditions.

"Internal temperature here in the plant on Monday reached 130 degrees," said Joe Brancato owner of Pride Cleaners. "So for the just the safety of the employees, we've decided just to try to get here a little bit earlier and beat some of that heat."

Due to the ongoing heat wave, employees are clocking in at 2 a.m. instead of 4 a.m. all in an effort to keep law enforcement uniforms, wedding dresses and other valuables in top shape.

According to Brancato, a boiler is located within the facility to produce the hot water they need to use the iron presses, steamers and dryers.

Employees are routinely required to take water breaks, the facility has sports drinks on hand so electrolytes can be replenished, fans can be seen throughout the plant along with ice buckets and ice machines.

Employees can also find comfort inside their break room where air conditioning is provided along with snacks.

"I can tell you I've been here seven years, there's never been a summer this hot, and it's a different hot," said Nichole Grant, an employee at Pride Cleaners. "It just makes me proud that we're able to service the people out in the community."

Brancato says employees will continue to clock in at 2 a.m. into next week.

"Our workforce is everything and they're the ones that are providing all the service to our customers, and just that their attitude and willingness to still come to work it means a lot to us, he said

