Kansas City businesses offer specials to celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl championship with fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowl titles and businesses across the Kingdom are ready to celebrate with Chiefs fans.

Summer Moon in Overland Park is offering a temporary Monday-only discount on their Strawberry Mocha Moon Latte; a coffee drink inspired by the boys in red.

For today only we're going to offer 15% off through the end of the day," Summer Moon owner Shelley Graham said. "Iced or hot just come on in and enjoy it because I'm sure y'all need it."

Across town, Duck Donuts will be busy putting its big game box together for Chiefs fans, featuring a dozen red and yellow donuts in various flavors. Owner Ryan McNeil says the box has been a favorite among Chiefs fans, selling out at some of his locations.

Duck Donuts has a $12 deal for the dozen and announced a buy one, get one free deal until the Chiefs Championship Parade begins on Wednesday.

"People are loving them because they're loving the Chiefs. We're so proud of them," McNeil said. "We turned it on and the excitement this season has been so intense. We can't keep the Chiefs sprinkles in stock."

Finally, Heartland Coca-Cola will be getting ready to ship out its limited-edition 'World Champions 2023' cans and bottles commemorating the Chiefs' historic win.

Daniela Leon/KSHB Chiefs World Champions Coca-Cola

Teneca Clark, VP of supply chain for Heartland Coca-Cola, said they were watching until up to the last minute to learn if they'd be able to produce the cans.

"The Chiefs absolutely made us wait 'til the last minute," she said. "They absolutely fought for their right to party and fought for our right to be in here making these cans."

The cans will be available across several KC retail locations for a limited time beginning Tuesday, while the bottles will be available for purchase online.