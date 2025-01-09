Kansas City Canning Company to ‘cease operations’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owner of Kansas City Canning Company took to social media earlier this week to announce the company was “ceasing regular operations effective immediately.”

Owner Tim Tuohy created the company, which specializes in creative food preservation products, 10 years ago.

In the social media post, Tuohy cited “increased costs, cash-flow problems, innumerable repeated mistakes and missed opportunities” that finally combined to be too much.

He said he is working with “a few different parties” that could take over operations. In the meantime, Tuohy said he would make good on commitments and obligations.

“I was good at putting good things in jars. I was passionate about reducing food waste, making tasty treats and doing things the right way,” Tuohy said. “I was bad at business. I made every possible mistake. I over-promised and underdelivered. I never learned how to strike an effective work/life balance. I got caught up on a cycle of over-functioning and burnout.”

—