Kansas City celebrates Chappell Roan's concert, Taylor Swift's new album on the same day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's feeling like a national holiday in Kansas City's music scene this weekend.

Friday marked the first night of Chappell Roan's shows in Kansas City. It was also the release day for Taylor Swift's newest album, "The Life of A Showgirl."

Chappell Roan fans went all out for Missouri's very own Midwest princess.

"In her iconic video for Hot To Go!, I wanted to copy her outfit," fan Shelby Hanke said.

They were easy to spot in their Pink Pony club attire.

"I've been making friendship bracelets for Chappell Roan," Audra Lashlay said.

Swifties across the metro found their own way to celebrate the showgirl, too.

"I think she is so popular because we need to have some kind of bright, some kind of positive charisma in our lives today," Sharon Brown said.

Local businesses like McLain's Bakery get creative in representing both.

"It's like this juxtaposition between these two, like wonderful showgirl women coming to Kansas City, this small, little Midwestern town," Cassidy Garr with McLain's Bakery said.

Both superstars hold their own unique spaces in the industry, and it is the same feeling they each give their fans as well.

"Having Chappell here, and then Taylor Swift, on the same day? It's honestly beautiful," fan Sam Haroutunian said.

