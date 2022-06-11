LIVE: Kansas City celebrates LGBTQ community at PrideFest Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City community is celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month at the KC PrideFest Parade Saturday at 11 a.m. during PrideFest Weekend.

The event celebrates the LGBTQ community and recognizes the history of those who are a part of it here in Kansas City.

KSHB 41 News is a proud sponsor of the parade. Reporter Dan Cohen is returning to emcee the parade this year.

The parade will march east on Westport Road from Pennsylvania Avenue. It will turn south on Broadway Boulevard, continue to Mill Creek Parkway and will turn left onto Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. The PrideFest parade will conclude at Theis Park.