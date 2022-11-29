Kansas City cheers on USMNT’s World Cup win from P&L District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds gathered in Kansas City’s “living room” Tuesday afternoon to take in United States Men’s National Team’s victory over Iran in the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

With the win, the USMNT advances to the tournament’s knockout stage, where they will play at 9 a.m. CST Saturday, Dec. 3 against Netherlands.

KSHB 41 Sports reporter Aaron Ladd was at Kansas City’s Power and Light District Tuesday as fans packed in to watch the team advance.

As is tradition, the crowed erupted when Christian Pulisic put USA on top with a first-half goal.

When the final whistle blew after nearly 10 minutes of stoppage time in the second half, the crowed exhaled and erupted again in celebration.

