Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take the field, fans prepare off the field

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The countdown to the Kansas City Chiefs return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is on—and it’s not just the players preparing for another season. Fans across Chiefs Kingdom are making their own game day adjustments.

For Bob Green, that means putting the finishing touches inside his ultimate "man cave".

“When I host watch parties, it’s an early up, and you hit the ground running,” said Green. “It takes a while to turn on all the bells and whistles down here, and I program the TVs for the sporting events we want to see.”

Green has spent decades collecting Chiefs memorabilia, creating what he calls his “ultimate Chiefs cave.” For him, game day is about more than just football—it’s about community.

“I do it because I love it, and I don’t have any immediate family anymore. So, you know, my friends are my family,” said Green. “Our tight-knit Chiefs fans, they feel like family.”

Meanwhile, Catherine Baskett shows her Chiefs pride on the road—by getting her iconic Chiefs bus ready for the season.

“He’s got a new battery in him. I’ll probably add a little bit more charm—looking at doing a few more upgrades,” said Baskett. “Got a new tag for him. So the bus is good to go.”

Baskett said football season prep actually started months ago.

“Preparing for the season for me started in May. When that schedule comes out, I’m on it.”

From the man cave to the tailgate lot, Chiefs fans know preparation is key. But for Green and Baskett, it all comes down to tradition, pride, and bringing people together.

“I still get up and pinch myself—going, is this really happening? Or did I die and I’m in heaven now?” said Green. “I’ll never get tired of it, that’s for sure.”