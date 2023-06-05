Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs set to visit White House Monday afternoon

Adam Schultz/White House
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the National Arts and Humanities Medal Ceremony, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)<br/>
Posted at 9:09 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 10:09:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory this afternoon at the White House.

Players, coaches and front office personnel are expected to be at the White House for a ceremony around 2:30 p.m. central time.

It will mark the first trip to the White House for the team. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in February 2020, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic response and were not able to make the trip.

Monday’s celebration will come as the franchise mourns the loss of Norma Hunt, who passed away Sunday, June 4.

