Norma Hunt remembered as trailblazer by Chiefs, NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs shared the news of Norma Hunt's passing.

“She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her,” the Hunt family shared in a statement.

Described as a “kind, generous and unfailingly positive” woman, the Hunt family says she was “one-of-a-kind.”

In her marriage to Lamar Hunt, Norma was a role model to many through her work in the NFL.

“The entire NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Hunt, who was a significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades,” according to a statement by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell said in his personal relationship with Norma, which spanned nearly 40 years, her "warmth and grace" as well as her pride for her family and passion for "every aspect of the game" made her unforgettable.

"Norma's place in NFL history will forever be remembered by the Chiefs' organization and the entire league," Goodell said on behalf of the NFL. "We extend our deepest condolences to Clark and the entire Hunt family, and the many people whose lives she impacted during her remarkable life."

KSHB 41 anchor Dia Wall previously spoke with Tavia Hunt, Chiefs president and CEO Clark Hunt’s wife, about her mother-in-law’s presence in the NFL as well as in Kansas City.

“She is like a second mother to me, and she’s just one of my greatest role models. I look up to her and love her with all my heart,” Tavia Hunt said. "... She’s had so much impact in this organization, this city and, really, around the league. She and Lamar were the perfect match because they were beloved and just precious and treated people better than they wanted to be treated."

Norma was by her husband’s side through the merger of the AFL and the NFL as well as the formation of MLS, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League and investing in the Chicago Bulls, according to the Hunt family.

“She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home or in stadium stands around the world,” the family’s statement read.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared that he is "glad to be a part of this special organization she help[ed] build."

Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family. 🙏🏽💔 https://t.co/YOiDzVUK3j — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 4, 2023

Former KC quarterback Matt Cassel, who played with the team from 2009-2012, shared his condolences, describing Norma as a "trailblazer and an incredible person."

My Thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hunt Family. Norma was a trailblazer and an incredible person. I’m thankful/blessed for the opportunity I had to spend time with her. https://t.co/8RSmWgSVbS — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) June 4, 2023

And Gracie Hunt, daughter of Clark Hunt and granddaughter to Norma, tweeted "Heaven gained another angel."

Heaven gained an angel🙏🏼💔 https://t.co/6iHqdXKdf8 — Gracie Hunt (@gracelynhunt) June 4, 2023

In February, Norma Hunt was present in Arizona when the Chiefs defeated the Eagles and won Super Bowl LVII. She is the only woman to attend every Super Bowl ever played, according to Goodell and the Hunts.

