Fox says Chiefs, Eagles Super Bowl LVII most watched Super Bowl in history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s likely no surprise to Chiefs Kingdom.

On Tuesday, Fox Sports announced that after a further review with the Nelson Ratings agency, February’s Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was the most-watched Super Bowl ever.

Across all of Fox Sports broadcast and digital platforms, an estimated 115.1 million people watched the Chiefs take home their second Super Bowl in the last four years.

The existing viewership record was set from Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 featuring the New England Patriots defeating the the Seattle Seahawks.

This year’s Super Bowl was up roughly 2% over last year’s Super Bowl featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Original viewership figures released in February estimated that 113 million people watched the Super Bowl LVII.

Rihanna's halftime show averaged 118.7 million viewers, making it the second-most watched in Super Bowl history. Katy Perry's 2015 performance still holds the top mark at 121 million.

The Spanish-language audience average for the game was 951,000, which set the record for the most-watched Super Bowl game in Spanish-language cable television history. It was also the most watched non-soccer event in Spanish-language cable history.

